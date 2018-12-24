Putnam Investments LLC Trims Position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NLY)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 414,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,088 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Huber Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NLY. Barclays set a $11.00 price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. TheStreet raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

NYSE:NLY opened at $9.89 on Monday. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.19.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $315.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a net margin of 105.40% and a return on equity of 12.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.13%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.36%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

