Q1 2019 Earnings Forecast for Callon Petroleum Issued By B. Riley (CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 21st. B. Riley analyst R. Rashid now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. B. Riley also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CPE. TheStreet raised Callon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Tudor Pickering lowered Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $6.13 on Monday. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $14.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $161.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. HPM Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Green Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.