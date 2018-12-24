Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Phillips 66 Reduced by Analyst (PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Phillips 66 in a research note issued on Thursday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.71. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s FY2020 earnings at $11.56 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PSX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Barclays raised Phillips 66 from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $133.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.19.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $82.38 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $81.64 and a 12 month high of $123.97. The stock has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.60. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $30.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.06%.

In related news, Director J Brian Ferguson acquired 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.31 per share, with a total value of $1,984,665.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 152.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3,040.6% in the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

