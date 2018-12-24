Qiwi (QIWI) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qiwi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qiwi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Qiwi from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Qiwi from $24.50 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of QIWI opened at $13.09 on Thursday. Qiwi has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $618.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 2.29.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $18.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $18.81. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Qiwi had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $17.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Qiwi will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Qiwi during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qiwi in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Qiwi in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Qiwi in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Qiwi in the second quarter valued at about $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.65% of the company’s stock.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

