Quidel Co. (QDEL) Holdings Lifted by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,915 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned about 0.30% of Quidel worth $7,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 71,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 35,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quidel alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QDEL shares. TheStreet raised Quidel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Quidel from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Quidel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.57.

QDEL opened at $46.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -657.71, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.04. Quidel Co. has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $77.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.09 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 130.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 25,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $1,646,047.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,832,311.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Randall J. Steward sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total value of $922,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,752.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,603 over the last 90 days. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Quidel Co. (QDEL) Holdings Lifted by Federated Investors Inc. PA” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/quidel-co-qdel-holdings-lifted-by-federated-investors-inc-pa.html.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus products point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.