Rapid7 (RPD) Shares Down 1.6%

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)’s share price dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.62 and last traded at $28.46. Approximately 267,256 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 511,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.93.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RPD shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -27.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 23.83% and a negative return on equity of 76.86%. The company had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 6,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $215,536.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin Nye sold 2,182,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $72,029,529.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,221,485 shares of company stock valued at $73,286,780 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,281,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,170,000 after purchasing an additional 190,540 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 843,883.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 557,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,566,000 after purchasing an additional 556,963 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,281,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,170,000 after purchasing an additional 190,540 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 872,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 70,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: “Rapid7 (RPD) Shares Down 1.6%” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/rapid7-rpd-shares-down-1-6.html.

Rapid7 Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.