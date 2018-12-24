Raytheon (RTN) Holdings Raised by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Raytheon were worth $7,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTN. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Raytheon by 33.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,054,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $837,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,436 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Raytheon by 64.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,950,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $403,010,000 after purchasing an additional 767,198 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Raytheon by 49.8% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,154,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $416,148,000 after purchasing an additional 716,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,549,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,660,126,000 after purchasing an additional 638,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Raytheon by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,268,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $631,383,000 after purchasing an additional 461,461 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $239.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $228.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Raytheon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.58.

Raytheon stock opened at $151.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $151.01 and a 1-year high of $229.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.8675 dividend. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.54%.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

