Realty Income Corp (O) Holdings Lifted by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,996,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,877,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,465 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 400.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,477,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583,907 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,290,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,072,000 after purchasing an additional 100,254 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,007,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,769,000 after purchasing an additional 34,897 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,787,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,597,000 after purchasing an additional 50,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on O. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup set a $56.00 target price on Realty Income and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Realty Income from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 target price on Realty Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.54.

NYSE:O opened at $63.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.04. Realty Income Corp has a 52-week low of $47.25 and a 52-week high of $66.91.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $338.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.60 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 26.19%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 86.60%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,600 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

