Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Otonomy (OTIC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Otonomy (NASDAQ: OTIC):

12/13/2018 – Otonomy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

12/12/2018 – Otonomy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

12/7/2018 – Otonomy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

12/5/2018 – Otonomy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

11/30/2018 – Otonomy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

11/14/2018 – Otonomy is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

11/14/2018 – Otonomy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

11/9/2018 – Otonomy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

OTIC stock opened at $1.80 on Monday. Otonomy Inc has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.78.

Get Otonomy Inc alerts:

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.06. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 6,983.40% and a negative return on equity of 54.24%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that Otonomy Inc will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Otonomy by 11.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,127,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 113,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Otonomy by 11.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 113,457 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Otonomy by 6.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,439,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after buying an additional 84,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Otonomy by 5.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,486,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 79,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Otonomy by 23.1% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for otology in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. The company also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; and OTO- 313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus.

Read More: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.