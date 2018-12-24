ReddCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $312,882.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 24th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade, Bisq, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $35.83 million and $312,882.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.36 or 0.02199328 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00473984 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00038081 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00023874 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00011144 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00021125 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006892 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006978 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, YoBit, C-Patex, Crex24, Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, BiteBTC, Upbit and Bisq. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

