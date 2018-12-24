Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 136,058 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 18,336.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,058 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 299.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.88.

NXPI opened at $70.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12 month low of $69.72 and a 12 month high of $125.93.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 28.38%. Research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

