Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $23.23 Million Position in NiSource Inc. (NI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 932,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 596,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $23,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth $928,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,402,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,429,000 after purchasing an additional 45,713 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,780,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,796,000 after purchasing an additional 83,315 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 2,400 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $62,832.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,360.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI stock opened at $26.05 on Monday. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $28.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NI. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NiSource from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on NiSource from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $27.00 price objective on NiSource and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and offers wholesale and transmission transaction services.

