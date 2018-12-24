Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $23.54 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 53.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 395,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $23,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Tyson Foods by 99.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $170,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $72.00 target price on Tyson Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.93.

TSN opened at $51.73 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.73 and a 12-month high of $82.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.11.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 7.55%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $27,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister purchased 6,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.01 per share, with a total value of $400,094.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $23.54 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/renaissance-technologies-llc-has-23-54-million-position-in-tyson-foods-inc-tsn.html.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.