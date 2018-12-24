Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in First Defiance Financial (FDEF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) by 106.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810,405 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,605 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Defiance Financial were worth $24,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peloton Wealth Strategists acquired a new stake in First Defiance Financial in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in First Defiance Financial by 99.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 220,212 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 109,863 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in First Defiance Financial in the second quarter worth about $2,064,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in First Defiance Financial by 94.6% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 34,625 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 16,830 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Defiance Financial in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDEF stock opened at $24.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.77. First Defiance Financial has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 15th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $37.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 27.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Defiance Financial will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FDEF shares. BidaskClub lowered First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Defiance Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

First Defiance Financial Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service; and consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, consumer, commercial, and home equity and improvement loans.

