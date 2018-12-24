Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 20,094 Shares of Andersons Inc (ANDE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,094 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Andersons were worth $23,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Andersons by 2.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Andersons by 9.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Andersons by 3.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 58,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Andersons by 12.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Andersons by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 257,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANDE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Andersons from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $28.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.27. Andersons Inc has a 12-month low of $27.89 and a 12-month high of $41.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.18). Andersons had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $685.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Andersons’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Andersons Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Andersons’s payout ratio is 57.39%.

In other news, insider Michael S. Irmen sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $186,115.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Dowdle acquired 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.24 per share, for a total transaction of $64,818.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,755.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

