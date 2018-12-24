Renasant Corp. (RNST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.15 Million

Equities analysts expect that Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) will post $152.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $151.90 million to $152.40 million. Renasant reported sales of $125.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year sales of $541.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $540.90 million to $541.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $623.25 million, with estimates ranging from $616.10 million to $630.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Renasant had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $138.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RNST shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Stephens set a $50.00 price target on shares of Renasant and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Renasant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

RNST traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,564. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Renasant has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $49.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. This is an increase from Renasant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.71%.

In other news, Director Fred F. Sharpe acquired 1,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.45 per share, with a total value of $35,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,814.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bartow Morgan, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.95 per share, with a total value of $823,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 346,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,417,899.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 42,238 shares of company stock worth $1,394,435 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,909,000 after purchasing an additional 54,183 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,098,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,909,000 after purchasing an additional 54,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,332,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,353,000 after purchasing an additional 83,237 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,267,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,657,000 after purchasing an additional 24,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,713,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,627,000 after purchasing an additional 73,172 shares in the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

