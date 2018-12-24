Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Spotify’s Q2 2019 Earnings (SPOT)

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spotify in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 21st. B. Riley analyst B. Crockett expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SPOT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Spotify in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Spotify from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Spotify from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.54.

Spotify stock opened at $106.84 on Monday. Spotify has a 52-week low of $104.06 and a 52-week high of $198.99.

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spotify in the second quarter worth about $693,702,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Spotify by 133.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,963,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,937 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify by 17.0% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,176,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,455 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Spotify in the second quarter worth about $195,969,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify by 328.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,019,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,388,000 after purchasing an additional 781,927 shares during the last quarter.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

