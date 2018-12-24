ResMed Inc. (RMD) Stake Lessened by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 12.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 143,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,134 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ResMed were worth $16,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 323.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,367,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,295 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 149.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 747,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,263,000 after buying an additional 447,649 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in ResMed by 185.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 468,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,981,000 after buying an additional 304,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,180,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,289,550,000 after buying an additional 226,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ResMed by 30.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,135,000 after buying an additional 223,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total value of $320,199.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,600.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $206,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,348,293.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,913 shares of company stock worth $3,759,016 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on RMD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.50.

RMD stock opened at $106.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.64 and a 52 week high of $116.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $588.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.66 million. ResMed had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 26.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.93%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

