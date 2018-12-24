Restart Energy MWAT (MWAT) Trading Up 33.5% Over Last 7 Days

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 24th. In the last week, Restart Energy MWAT has traded 33.5% higher against the dollar. Restart Energy MWAT has a market cap of $7.15 million and $50,772.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Restart Energy MWAT token can currently be purchased for $0.0158 or 0.00000373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, IDEX, Coinsuper and CoinZest.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.65 or 0.11949215 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000317 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000147 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00030064 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00001359 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Restart Energy MWAT Token Profile

Restart Energy MWAT is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 485,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 452,750,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Restart Energy MWAT is restartenergy.io. Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Restart Energy MWAT

Restart Energy MWAT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Sistemkoin, CoinZest, Coinsuper and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Restart Energy MWAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Restart Energy MWAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Restart Energy MWAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

