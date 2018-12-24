Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) Shares Sold by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,695,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 32,217 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.68% of Restaurant Brands International worth $100,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 166.0% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 52.0% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 56.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at about $265,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $51.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 1-year low of $51.08 and a 1-year high of $65.17.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. UBS Group set a $74.00 price objective on Restaurant Brands International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.43.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

