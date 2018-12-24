Rev Group (REVG) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Friday morning. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on REVG. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rev Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. initiated coverage on shares of Rev Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Rev Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rev Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Rev Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.22.

Shares of REVG stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. Rev Group has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $33.15. The company has a market capitalization of $435.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.23). Rev Group had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $659.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Rev Group’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rev Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REVG. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Rev Group by 271.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rev Group during the third quarter worth $267,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rev Group by 65.5% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Rev Group by 161.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 14,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Rev Group by 71.2% during the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares in the last quarter.

Rev Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipal fire departments, EMS providers, and private fleets through dealers.

