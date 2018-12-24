Reviewing Banco Macro (BMA) & Summit State Bank (SSBI)

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) and Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Banco Macro and Summit State Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Macro 1 2 2 0 2.20 Summit State Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Banco Macro currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.28%. Given Banco Macro’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Banco Macro is more favorable than Summit State Bank.

Volatility and Risk

Banco Macro has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit State Bank has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Banco Macro and Summit State Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Macro $2.21 billion 1.07 $567.08 million $8.65 4.15 Summit State Bank $22.43 million 3.19 $3.29 million N/A N/A

Banco Macro has higher revenue and earnings than Summit State Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Macro and Summit State Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Macro 24.63% 27.18% 5.19% Summit State Bank 19.29% N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.3% of Banco Macro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of Summit State Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Banco Macro pays an annual dividend of $2.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Summit State Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Banco Macro pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Banco Macro beats Summit State Bank on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro S.A. provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers. The company also provides personal loans, document discounts, mortgages, overdrafts, pledged loans, and credit card loans to retail customers. In addition, it offers corporate banking products and services that include deposits, lending, check cashing advances and factoring, guaranteed loans, credit lines for financing foreign trade, and cash management services. Further, the company provides trust, payroll, and financial agency services, as well as corporate credit cards and other specialty products; transaction services, such as collection services, payments to suppliers, payroll services, foreign exchange transactions, and foreign trade services; and information services, such as Datanet and Interpymes services to corporate customers. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through a network of 445 branches, 1,443 ATMs, 912 self-service terminals, and service points. Banco Macro S.A. also offers Internet banking services. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Summit State Bank Company Profile

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and Keogh and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides loans, including commercial loans and leases; lines of credit; commercial real estate, small business administration, residential mortgage, and construction loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as term loans, credit lines to individuals, equipment loans, and business lines of credit. Its loan products also comprise loans for accounts receivable and inventory financing, loans to agriculture-related businesses, and equipment and expansion financing programs. In addition, the company provides Internet and telephone banking; and other services, including banking by appointment, online banking, direct payroll and social security deposits, letters of credit, access to national automated teller machine networks, courier, safe deposit boxes, night depository facilities, notary, travelers checks, lockbox, and banking by mail. Further, it offers cash management and electronic bill payment services. The company operates through five depository offices located in Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, Healdsburg, and Petaluma, as well as loan production office in Roseville, California. Summit State Bank was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

