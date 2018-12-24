Reviewing BPOST SA/ADR (BPOSY) and A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (AMKBY)

BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) and A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Dividends

BPOST SA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.1%. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. BPOST SA/ADR pays out 53.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BPOST SA/ADR is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BPOST SA/ADR and A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BPOST SA/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares BPOST SA/ADR and A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BPOST SA/ADR 7.59% 32.15% 8.93% A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR 9.49% -0.18% -0.09%

Volatility and Risk

BPOST SA/ADR has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BPOST SA/ADR and A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BPOST SA/ADR $3.36 billion 0.48 $367.23 million $1.83 4.41 A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR $30.95 billion 0.39 -$1.21 billion $0.08 75.13

BPOST SA/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR. BPOST SA/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BPOST SA/ADR beats A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

BPOST SA/ADR Company Profile

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services. The company also offers transactional mails, advertising mails, press, domestic parcels, international parcels, logistic solutions, value-added services, international mails, banking and financial products, insurance, and distribution products. It serves big customers, private and public customers, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, and residential customers, as well as customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, or the bpost's eShop to purchase their mail, press, and other products. The company is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR Company Profile

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Maersk Line segment provides container shipping services. Its APM Terminals segment engages in the container terminal activities; and provision of inland container services. The company's Damco segment provides freight forwarding and supply chain management services. Its Svitzer segment engages in towing and related marine activities. The company's Maersk Container Industry segment produces reefer and dry containers. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

