Reviewing Soitec (SLOIF) and Brady (BRC)

Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) and Brady (NYSE:BRC) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Brady pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Soitec does not pay a dividend. Brady pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brady has increased its dividend for 32 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Soitec and Brady, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soitec 0 0 0 0 N/A Brady 1 2 0 0 1.67

Brady has a consensus price target of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.63%. Given Brady’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brady is more favorable than Soitec.

Risk and Volatility

Soitec has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brady has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Soitec and Brady’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soitec N/A N/A N/A Brady 8.15% 15.01% 10.70%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Soitec and Brady’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soitec N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Brady $1.17 billion 1.83 $91.06 million $2.04 20.10

Brady has higher revenue and earnings than Soitec.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.8% of Brady shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Brady shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brady beats Soitec on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Soitec Company Profile

Soitec S.A. designs and produces semiconductor materials worldwide. It offers silicon-on-insulator (SOI) wafers for processor and connectivity system on chips (SoCs), including partially-depleted SOI, fully-depleted SOI, and FinFET products. The company also provides SOIs for RF front-end modules, including RFeSI-enhanced signal integrity substrates, HR-SOI substrates, and stacking for RF substrates. In addition, it offers SOI wafers for manufacturing smart power ICs; and photonics-SOIs for high-speed optical transceivers in data centers. The company's products are used to manufacture chips for consumer electronics devices and mobile electronics in smartphones, automotive applications, the Internet of Things, datacenters, etc. Soitec S.A. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Bernin, France.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training. Its products also comprise name tags, badges, lanyards, and access control software for people identification; wristbands and labels for tracking and enhancing the safety of patients in hospitals; and custom wristbands for use in the leisure and entertainment industry, such as theme parks, concerts, and festivals. This segment serves customers in various industries, such as industrial and electronic manufacturing, healthcare, chemical, oil, gas, automotive, aerospace, governments, mass transit, electrical contractors, leisure and entertainment, telecommunications, and others through distributors, direct sales, catalog marketing, and digital channels. The WPS segment provides workplace safety and compliance products, such as safety and compliance signs, tags, labels, informational signage, asset tracking labels, first aid products, industrial warehouse and office equipment, and labor law compliance posters for various industries, including process, government, education, construction, and utilities, as well as manufacturers through catalog and digital channels. It also offers stock and custom identification products, as well as sells related resale products. Brady Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

