Reviewing WD-40 (WDFC) and Artemis Therapeutics (ATMS)

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) and Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get WD-40 alerts:

This table compares WD-40 and Artemis Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WD-40 15.96% 38.51% 15.73% Artemis Therapeutics N/A -816.26% -300.00%

Dividends

WD-40 pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Artemis Therapeutics does not pay a dividend. WD-40 pays out 52.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WD-40 has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.9% of WD-40 shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of WD-40 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Artemis Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

WD-40 has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Artemis Therapeutics has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WD-40 and Artemis Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WD-40 $408.52 million 5.95 $65.21 million $4.13 42.55 Artemis Therapeutics N/A N/A -$1.14 million N/A N/A

WD-40 has higher revenue and earnings than Artemis Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for WD-40 and Artemis Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WD-40 0 2 1 0 2.33 Artemis Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

WD-40 currently has a consensus target price of $136.00, suggesting a potential downside of 22.61%. Given WD-40’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe WD-40 is more favorable than Artemis Therapeutics.

Summary

WD-40 beats Artemis Therapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name. It also provides multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products, as well as other specialty maintenance products under the 3-IN-ONE brand name; and professional spray maintenance products and lubricants for the bike market under the GT85 brand name. In addition, the company offers automatic toilet bowl cleaners under the 2000 Flushes brand name; aerosol carpet stain removers, and a liquid trigger carpet stain and odor eliminators under the Spot Shot brand; room and rug deodorizers under the Carpet Fresh brand name; carpet and household cleaners, and rug and room deodorizers under the 1001 brand; heavy-duty hand cleaner products under the Lava brand name in the United States, as well as under the Solvol brand in Australia; and liquid mildew stain removers and automatic toilet bowl cleaners under the X-14 brand name. It sells its products primarily through mass retail and home center stores, warehouse club stores, grocery stores, hardware stores, automotive parts outlets, sport retailers, independent bike dealers, online retailers, and industrial distributors and suppliers. WD-40 Company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Artemis Therapeutics Company Profile

Artemis Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of agents for the prevention and treatment of severe and life-threatening infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Artemisone, an orally-administered 10-alpha-amino artemisinin derivative with antiviral and antiparasitic properties. It focuses on advancing Artemisone as an antiparasitic treatment for patients infected with Plasmodium falciparum; and as an antiviral agent to address unmet clinical needs in immunocompromised patients infected with human cytomegalovirus and other viral or infectious diseases. The company has license agreement with Hadasit Medical Research Services and Development Ltd., Hadassah Medical Organization, and Hong Kong University of Science and Technology R and D Corporation Limited for the development of Artemisone. Artemis Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in New York, New York. Artemis Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Tonak Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.