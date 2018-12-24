RingCentral Inc (RNG) CFO Sells $118,448.52 in Stock

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 1,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $118,448.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,963,343.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mitesh Dhruv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 3rd, Mitesh Dhruv sold 1,634 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.89, for a total value of $137,076.26.

On Thursday, November 29th, Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,471 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $195,777.33.

On Friday, October 5th, Mitesh Dhruv sold 1,264 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $106,593.12.

On Monday, October 8th, Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,278 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $188,322.26.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $71.51 on Monday. RingCentral Inc has a 12-month low of $46.35 and a 12-month high of $98.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $173.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.70 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in RingCentral by 4.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,752,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $628,363,000 after purchasing an additional 289,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in RingCentral by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,751,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $628,235,000 after purchasing an additional 71,110 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in RingCentral by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,751,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $628,235,000 after purchasing an additional 71,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RingCentral by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,790,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,684,000 after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,076,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RNG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on RingCentral to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird raised RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RingCentral from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on RingCentral in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.47.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications and collaboration primarily in the United States. The company's products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, and enterprise-grade communications and collaboration solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses, which require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with additional text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that offers Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine.

