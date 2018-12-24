Riverhead Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,976 Shares of Goldcorp Inc. (GG)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) by 332.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldcorp were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GG. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldcorp in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldcorp in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Goldcorp in the third quarter valued at $126,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Goldcorp in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goldcorp in the third quarter valued at $135,000. 54.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GG opened at $9.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83. Goldcorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.60, a P/E/G ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.15.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Goldcorp had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Goldcorp Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Goldcorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Goldcorp in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Scotiabank set a $13.00 price target on shares of Goldcorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Goldcorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.

About Goldcorp

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

