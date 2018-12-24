Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) Shares Bought by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 81.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCI opened at $50.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $54.83. The stock has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.74.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3695 per share. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 10th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.67 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.89.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. The company's Wireless segment offers wireless telecommunications services to consumers and businesses under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications. This segment distributes its products through independent dealer networks, company-owned retail stores, retail chains and convenience stores, e-commerce sites, call centers and outbound telemarketing, and other distribution channels.

