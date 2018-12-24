Roofs (ROOFS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16,758.00

Roofs (CURRENCY:ROOFS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last week, Roofs has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Roofs has a total market capitalization of $16,758.00 and $0.00 worth of Roofs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Roofs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00010081 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.37 or 0.02577810 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00152010 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00209980 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000120 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024453 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024479 BTC.

About Roofs

Roofs’ total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,000 coins. Roofs’ official message board is bitcoingarden.org/forum/index.php?topic=18152.0. Roofs’ official Twitter account is @Roofs9. Roofs’ official website is www.roofs.business.

Buying and Selling Roofs

Roofs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Roofs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Roofs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Roofs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

