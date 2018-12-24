Roots Corp (ROOT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Roots Corp (TSE:ROOT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.72.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROOT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Roots from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Roots from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. TD Securities lowered Roots from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Roots from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Roots from C$7.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 6th.

ROOT stock traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$2.99. 207,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,145. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.35. Roots has a 12 month low of C$2.93 and a 12 month high of C$13.55.

In related news, Director James Alan Gabel bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.29 per share, with a total value of C$164,500.00.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of apparel, leather goods, accessories, and footwear products under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer (DTC), and Partners and Other. The DTC segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

