Rosehill Resources (ROSE) Given a $10.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price target on Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ROSE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Rosehill Resources in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rosehill Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rosehill Resources from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Rosehill Resources from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Rosehill Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Rosehill Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of Rosehill Resources stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.26. Rosehill Resources has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $5.31. Rosehill Resources had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 713.01%. The business had revenue of $82.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rosehill Resources will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry Quarls bought 21,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $133,332.42. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 69,667 shares in the company, valued at $425,665.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Craig Owen bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $61,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 302,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,919.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 93,511 shares of company stock valued at $450,239. 60.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROSE. Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rosehill Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,050,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in Rosehill Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,488,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Rosehill Resources by 287.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 508,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 377,066 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Rosehill Resources by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 400,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 235,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rosehill Resources by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 400,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 235,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio included 39 gross operated producing horizontal wells and 3 gross operated horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 14,762 gross acres in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin with an inventory of 530 gross operated and non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations.

