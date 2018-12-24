RumbleON (RMBL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at National Securities

National Securities initiated coverage on shares of RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RMBL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RumbleON from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of RumbleON from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

RumbleON stock opened at $4.64 on Thursday. RumbleON has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98.

RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.64 million.

In other RumbleON news, Director Joseph E. Reece purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Denmar John Dixon purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $56,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMBL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in RumbleON by 1,105.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 163,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in RumbleON by 402.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 149,834 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in RumbleON by 402.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 187,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 149,834 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in RumbleON during the third quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in RumbleON during the third quarter valued at about $682,000.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc (RumbleON), formerly Smart Server Inc, is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on creating an e-commerce platform facilitating the ability of both consumers and dealers to Buy-Sell-Trade-Finance pre-owned recreation vehicles (RV). Serving both consumers and dealers, RumbleON makes such consumers or dealers a cash offer for the purchase of their vehicle.

