Russel Metals (RUS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.72

Shares of Russel Metals Inc (TSE:RUS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$19.72 and last traded at C$19.84, with a volume of 86500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.17.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Monday, November 26th.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.69.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Russel Metals Inc will post 2.77999989664103 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.02%.

In other news, insider William Michael O’reilly bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$21.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,680.00. Also, Director Annie Thabet bought 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$26.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,500.00. Insiders acquired a total of 10,656 shares of company stock worth $245,237 over the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/russel-metals-rus-reaches-new-52-week-low-at-19-72.html.

About Russel Metals (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc processes and distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment purchases metal products from steel producers; and packages, processes, and sells carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, and stainless steel and aluminum products, as well as other non-ferrous specialty metals in a range of sizes, shapes, and specifications.

Read More: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.