SALT (SALT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.38 Million

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 24th. SALT has a market capitalization of $19.49 million and $1.38 million worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00006234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, AirSwap, IDEX and OKEx. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded up 14.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009934 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.73 or 0.02463819 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00147393 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00201225 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000115 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026071 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026031 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT launched on July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,447,703 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

SALT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, AirSwap, Binance, Huobi, Bittrex, IDEX, ABCC, OKEx, Kyber Network, Upbit, Radar Relay, Gate.io and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.