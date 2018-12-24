Sanmina Corp (SANM) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 761,253 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,274 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $21,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,771,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sanmina by 9.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,533 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Sanmina by 60.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sanmina by 14.5% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,824,874 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,967,000 after acquiring an additional 357,108 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the third quarter worth about $100,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sanmina news, CFO David Robert Anderson sold 14,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $379,761.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SANM. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sanmina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

SANM opened at $22.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.70. Sanmina Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Sanmina had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.25%. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services. It operates through the Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS); and Components, Products, and Services (CPS) segments. The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test, and direct-order-fulfillment.

