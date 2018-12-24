Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.63.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $187.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. BTIG Research set a $190.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 24th.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.89. 10,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,421. The company has a current ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 7.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.13 and a beta of 1.84. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $50.68 and a twelve month high of $176.50.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $78.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.84 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.67%. On average, analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $936,713.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,778,027. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 107,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.74, for a total transaction of $13,735,115.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,180,188.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Ffcm LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.