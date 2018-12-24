Savannah Petroleum (SAVP) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Savannah Petroleum (LON:SAVP) in a report published on Friday.

Shares of SAVP stock opened at GBX 28.23 ($0.37) on Friday. Savannah Petroleum has a twelve month low of GBX 26.50 ($0.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 44.25 ($0.58).

Savannah Petroleum Company Profile

Savannah Petroleum Plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration of hydrocarbons in the Republic of Niger. The company's principal assets are the R1/R2 and R3/R4 PSC that cover an area of 13,655 km2 located in the Agadem rift basin in South East Niger. Savannah Petroleum Plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

