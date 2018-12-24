Savara Inc (SVRA) CEO Acquires $150,038.46 in Stock

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) CEO Robert N. Neville acquired 23,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $150,038.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,418.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $6.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 10.23 and a current ratio of 10.23. Savara Inc has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Savara Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in shares of Savara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Savara during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Savara during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Savara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. 51.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SVRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Savara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Savara presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.80.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

