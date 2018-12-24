Schaeffler (SHA) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SHA. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.60 ($14.65) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €11.36 ($13.21).

FRA SHA opened at €7.35 ($8.55) on Friday. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a 12 month high of €16.74 ($19.47).

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

