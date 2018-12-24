Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) Holdings Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,246,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,506 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $60,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 18,874 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 25,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,847,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,958,000 after purchasing an additional 175,455 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

In related news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $117,726.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Peach sold 18,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $493,048.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,950 shares in the company, valued at $3,655,495.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,170 shares of company stock worth $1,335,920 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SCHN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Macquarie set a $29.00 target price on Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Schnitzer Steel Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

NASDAQ SCHN opened at $21.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $631.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.12. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $38.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $670.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.60 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) Holdings Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/schnitzer-steel-industries-inc-schn-holdings-trimmed-by-dimensional-fund-advisors-lp.html.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR); and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN).

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.