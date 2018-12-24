Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $116,000. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 375.2% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 339.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $151,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $45.51 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $45.39 and a 1 year high of $54.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.4054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

