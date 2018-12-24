Secureworks Corp (SCWX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.39.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCWX. BidaskClub raised shares of Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Secureworks in a report on Friday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Secureworks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. First Analysis lowered shares of Secureworks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 13th.

Shares of SCWX stock opened at $16.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 0.35. Secureworks has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $18.97.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $133.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.52 million. Secureworks had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Secureworks will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Secureworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Secureworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Secureworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Secureworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Secureworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. 9.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Secureworks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond to security incidents, and predict emerging threats.

