Select Medical Holdings Co. (SEM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.67.

SEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 98,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,976,448.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,251,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,393,998.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 37,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $751,233.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,251,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,393,998.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,044 shares of company stock worth $2,907,682. 19.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Select Medical by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,855 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Select Medical by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Select Medical by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 58,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Select Medical by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 112,815 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Select Medical by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 20,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Select Medical stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,891. Select Medical has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $21.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Select Medical had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Select Medical will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates acute care hospitals (LTCHs), inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs), outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational medicine centers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Long Term Acute Care, Inpatient Rehabilitation, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

