SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in Seacor Holdings, Inc. (CKH)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Seacor were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Seacor during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Seacor by 1,831.4% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Seacor during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Seacor during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Seacor by 170.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.
CKH stock opened at $36.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Seacor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.88 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $658.89 million, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.64.
Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.30. Seacor had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $220.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.45 million. Equities research analysts predict that Seacor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.
In other news, insider Charles Fabrikant sold 51,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $2,581,372.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 492,937 shares in the company, valued at $24,740,508.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CKH. TheStreet lowered shares of Seacor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th.
About Seacor
SEACOR Holdings Inc, a diversified holding company, engages in transportation, and logistics and risk management consultancy businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services segment owns and operates a diversified fleet of marine transportation, and towing and bunkering assets.
