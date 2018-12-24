SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in Seacor Holdings, Inc. (CKH)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Seacor were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Seacor during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Seacor by 1,831.4% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Seacor during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Seacor during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Seacor by 170.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Seacor alerts:

CKH stock opened at $36.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Seacor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.88 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $658.89 million, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.64.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.30. Seacor had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $220.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.45 million. Equities research analysts predict that Seacor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles Fabrikant sold 51,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $2,581,372.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 492,937 shares in the company, valued at $24,740,508.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CKH. TheStreet lowered shares of Seacor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/sg-americas-securities-llc-cuts-holdings-in-seacor-holdings-inc-ckh.html.

About Seacor

SEACOR Holdings Inc, a diversified holding company, engages in transportation, and logistics and risk management consultancy businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services segment owns and operates a diversified fleet of marine transportation, and towing and bunkering assets.

Featured Article: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Seacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.