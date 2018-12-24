SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in PS Business Parks Inc (PSB)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in PS Business Parks in the third quarter valued at $318,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 1,921.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 142,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,125,000 after buying an additional 135,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 285,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,282,000 after buying an additional 68,506 shares in the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PS Business Parks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.75.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.17, for a total value of $347,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total transaction of $404,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,920 shares of company stock worth $6,492,530. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSB stock opened at $132.65 on Monday. PS Business Parks Inc has a 12 month low of $107.91 and a 12 month high of $143.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.38.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.56. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $103.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.52%.

WARNING: “SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in PS Business Parks Inc (PSB)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/sg-americas-securities-llc-decreases-holdings-in-ps-business-parks-inc-psb.html.

PS Business Parks Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of September 30, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.3 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB).

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.