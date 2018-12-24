SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Holdings in Redfin Corp (RDFN)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin stock opened at $14.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -70.45 and a beta of -0.53. Redfin Corp has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 8.15.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $140.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.45 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Redfin Corp will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,402. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $158,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,606.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,225 shares of company stock valued at $980,534 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

RDFN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Redfin in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cowen set a $23.00 price objective on Redfin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. BidaskClub cut Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Redfin in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “positive” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair lowered Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

