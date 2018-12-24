SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (SPUU)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 3.61% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $728,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares alerts:

SPUU opened at $38.76 on Monday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $59.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/sg-americas-securities-llc-reduces-stake-in-direxion-daily-sp-500-bull-2x-shares-spuu.html.

Further Reading: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.