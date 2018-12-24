Shopify (SHOP) Raised to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $150.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Shopify’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set a hold rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.41.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $122.41 on Friday. Shopify has a 1-year low of $100.40 and a 1-year high of $176.60. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of -291.45 and a beta of 1.42.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.34. Shopify had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $270.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.17 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 10,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Shopify by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Shopify by 643.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

