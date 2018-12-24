SiaCashCoin (SCC) Market Cap Tops $737,173.00

SiaCashCoin (CURRENCY:SCC) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One SiaCashCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SiaCashCoin has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. SiaCashCoin has a total market cap of $737,173.00 and $9,375.00 worth of SiaCashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009904 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024833 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.71 or 0.02516719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00149734 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00205609 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000118 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024751 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024708 BTC.

SiaCashCoin Token Profile

SiaCashCoin launched on March 17th, 2018. SiaCashCoin’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,846,349,684 tokens. SiaCashCoin’s official Twitter account is @Siacashcoin. SiaCashCoin’s official website is www.SiaCashCoin.com.

SiaCashCoin Token Trading

SiaCashCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SiaCashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SiaCashCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SiaCashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

