Siebert Financial (SIEB) vs. Virtu Financial (VIRT) Head to Head Comparison

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) and Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Siebert Financial has a beta of -0.45, indicating that its share price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virtu Financial has a beta of -0.93, indicating that its share price is 193% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Siebert Financial and Virtu Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Siebert Financial $13.11 million 23.31 $2.15 million N/A N/A Virtu Financial $1.02 billion 4.40 $2.93 million $0.57 41.81

Virtu Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Siebert Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Siebert Financial and Virtu Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Siebert Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Virtu Financial 0 7 3 0 2.30

Virtu Financial has a consensus price target of $29.70, indicating a potential upside of 24.63%. Given Virtu Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Virtu Financial is more favorable than Siebert Financial.

Dividends

Virtu Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Siebert Financial does not pay a dividend. Virtu Financial pays out 168.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.8% of Siebert Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of Virtu Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 67.9% of Siebert Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.5% of Virtu Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Siebert Financial and Virtu Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Siebert Financial 25.77% 90.11% 75.71% Virtu Financial 12.32% 19.85% 3.66%

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. The company offers online and traditional brokerage, and related services to retail investors through a broker on the telephone, a wireless device, or through the Internet; various value added services, such as access to account information; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services. It also acts as an agent on various transactions for its self-directed retirement accounts, as well as lends customers a portion of the market value of certain securities held in the customer's account. In addition, the company provides custodial services; and data technology platform that offers services, such as email and messaging, market data systems and third party trading systems, business productivity tools, and customer relationship management systems. It maintains 10 retail discount brokerage offices. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities. Its Execution Services segment comprises agency-based trading and trading venues, which offer execution services in equities, ETFs, futures, and fixed income to institutions, banks, and broker dealers. Virtu Financial, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Virtu Financial, Inc. was formerly a subsidiary of TJMT Holdings LLC.

